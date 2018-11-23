Tsipras, Mitsotakis to clash over lawlessness in universities

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will butt heads on Thursday when the premier will be called to respond to New Democracy’s question over lawlessness in Greek universities.



The debate, which will be raised during prime minister's question time, will focus on two issues: on whether the government agrees with a report published by an Education Ministry committee, which essentially said eradicating crime in university premises in an unattainable goal, and whether it is willing to tackle the issue head on.