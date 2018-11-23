Judges, prosecutors call for changes to ‘draconian’ embezzlers law

The union of judges and prosecutors on Friday called for changes to what they described as a “draconian law” aimed at prosecuting criminals who embezzle state funds, following the 10-year jail sentence imposed on a cleaner for forging an elementary school certificate to get her job.



“In the public debate that started on the occasion of the criminal conviction of a cleaner…we firstly express our known position on the need to rationalize the draconian sentenses provided for by the law, and to better distinguish between offences,” the union said.



It said the law was voted in “completely different historical circumstances” as a tool to tackle embezzlement and is now leading to “controversial results.”



“The mismatch between the offense and the sentence in this case is obvious,” it added.