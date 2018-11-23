NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Metro, trains, trams and ships to halt services on November 28

TAGS: Transport, Strike

Athens will be left without metro, electric railway and tram services on November 28 as their employees’ unions will join a 24-hour anti-austerity strike called by the country’s private sector union, GSEE.

City bus workers will also join the action in the early morning and late at night, meaning that services will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on that day.

Busses will resume service at 10 p.m.

The Panhellenic Seamen's Union (PNO) has also announced it will participate in the strike, which means there will be no services on the day, starting one minute after midnight on Wednesday and ending at midnight on Thursday.

The labour action will affect all categories of ships, the union said.

 

