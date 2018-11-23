Eric Gales | Athens | November 25

Hailed as the new Jimi Hendrix and a child prodigy since breaking out onto the blues-rock scene at the age of 16 in 1991, Eric Gales returns to Athens after a sold-out show last March. The American guitarist will perform original work and popular covers at Stavros tou Notou on Sunday, November 25, starting at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 28 euros in advance (www.ticketservices.gr and tickets/public.gr) and 32 euros at the door on the night.



Stavros tou Notou, Frantzi & 37 Tharypou, Neos Cosmos, tel 210.922.6975