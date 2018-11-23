Kozani police arrest suspect in 2012 church robbery

Police in the northern Greek town of Kozani said on Friday they have cracked the case of a church robbery six years ago with the arrest of a 24-year-old man.



According to police, the man broke into the Church of Aghios Nikolaos on August 18, 2012 and removed an icon of the Virgin Mary and offerings on an unknown value, as well as cash from two donation boxes.



Police are investigating whether the suspect is connected to other robberies in the region.