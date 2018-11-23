NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
End of the road for driving test cheat

A man was caught cheating Friday during the written exam to obtain a driver’s license using digital gadgets, authorities in eastern Attica said Friday.

More specifically, the candidate driver used a watch equipped with a camera and a listening device to receive help from friends outside the exam room.

Local police detained the cheating candidate for questioning.

