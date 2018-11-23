Supreme Court prosecutor speeds up cleaner’s case

As Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou reviews the case of a 53-year-old woman who was given a 10-year prison term for falsifying a school certificate to get a cleaning job in a state kindergarten, a Larissa court is to hear her appeal for release pending the review.



The hearing at the Larissa court was brought forward following Dimitriou’s intervention in the case which has prompted protests by unions, rights groups and political parties.



Justice Minister Michalis Kalogirou visited the 53-year-old in Thiva jail Friday.



The case has stoked debate about other cases of people getting state jobs with forged certificates, of which there are believed to be scores, as well as about the enforcement of laws aimed at punishing those found guilty of defrauding the state.