Repairing ties with Russia
It is time that relations between Greece and Russia, damaged by recent diplomatic developments, got back on a normal footing.
While remaining loyal to the “Greece belongs to the West” mantra, the country’s postwar governments have always been mindful of being on good terms with Moscow.
Athens and Moscow should put any mistakes or excessive acts committed in the past behind them so that bilateral ties can get back on track. After all, that’s what most other European Union countries do.