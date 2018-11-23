Disabled citizens hold protest demanding austerity exemptions

Members of associations representing disabled citizens in Attica gathered outside the Finance Ministry in Athens on Friday to demand exemptions from austerity measures imposed by successive governments under pressure from international creditors, as well as to boost awareness about the problems of people with disabilities and their families. In a joint statement, the groups hit out at the "anti-disabled policies pursued by the SYRIZA-ANEL government, the EU and [corporations]." [Simela Pantzartzi/ANA-MPA]