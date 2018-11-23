ATHEX: Stocks retake 600 pts in quiet session

While turnover remained subdued on the Greek stock market on Friday following the Thanksgiving holiday in the US on Thursday, banks’ 4 percent rise managed to take the benchmark back above the 600-point mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 602.60 points, adding 0.65 percent to Thursday’s 598.73 points. On a weekly basis it conceded 3.69 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.38 percent to 1,576.30 point, and the banks index rebounded 4.05 percent. The biggest rise was reserved for the four systemic banks, Eurobank (up 4.98 percent), Alpha (4.02 percent), Piraeus (3.33 percent) and National (3.14 percent). OTE telecom fell 1.49 percent and Coca-Cola HBC lost 1.09 percent.

In total 54 stocks posted gains, 29 took losses and 35 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 16.1 million euros, just below Thursday’s 16.2 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.50 percent to close at 66.68 points.