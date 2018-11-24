WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Eleanor Friedberger | Athens | November 26

American indie singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Eleanor Friedberger will be stopping in Athens on Monday, November 26, as part of a tour promoting her latest album, “Rebound,” described in The Guardian as “deliciously droll electro pop.” Friedberger will appear at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center with a string quartet. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge, with pre-registration required. To find out more, visit www.snfcc.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000

