Tigran Hamasyan | Athens | November 26

The Athens Concert Hall presents Armenian jazz pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan in a recital of original work, including pieces from his latest album, “An Ancient Observer,” on Monday, November 26. The award-winning composer's work is deeply influenced by folk culture in the US, where he spent a part of his youth, but also his native Armenia. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets cost 25-60 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210728.2000, www.megaron.gr