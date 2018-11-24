Van Gogh Alive | Thessaloniki | To January 20

After a hugely successful run in Athens last season, “Van Gogh Alive – The Experience” has opened at the Helexpo exhibition center in Thessaloniki, where it will remain through January 20. The spectacle is centered on 40 high-resolution projectors casting the Dutch master’s artworks onto the walls, ceiling and floor, underscoring the issues that inspired him and those that drove him to despair. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 1.30 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For details and tickets, which cost 15 euros for adults and 12 euros for children, visit www.vangoghalive.gr or call 2310.297.511.



Helexpo, 154 Egnatia, tel 2310.291.598