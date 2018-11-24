WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Black Light Theater | Athens | December 7-9

The Black Light Theater of Prague is coming to Athens with a grand production titled “Anthology,” composed of excerpts from enduring and popular fairy tales including “Alice in Wonderland” and “Peter Pan,” from December 7 to 9. Shows will take place at the Galatsi Olympic Hall as part of its Christmas program and regular tickets (from www.viva.gr and tel 11876) range from 10-54 euros.

Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 211.770.1700, www.christmastheater.gr

