NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Police detain man wielding knife in yard of Serbian Embassy

TAGS: Crime

Police on Saturday arrested an unidentified man who entered the front yard of the Serbian Embassy on Vasilissis Sofias Street in central Athens wielding a knife.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 a.m., and led to police and a special negotiator being dispatched to the scene but the intruder was quickly arrested.

There were no reports of any injuries and the man’s reasons for the act remained unclear though police sources said he might have been under the influence of alcohol. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 