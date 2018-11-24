Police detain man wielding knife in yard of Serbian Embassy

Police on Saturday arrested an unidentified man who entered the front yard of the Serbian Embassy on Vasilissis Sofias Street in central Athens wielding a knife.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 a.m., and led to police and a special negotiator being dispatched to the scene but the intruder was quickly arrested.

There were no reports of any injuries and the man’s reasons for the act remained unclear though police sources said he might have been under the influence of alcohol.