Drug traffickers nabbed in Thessaloniki
Police in Thessaloniki detained nine suspected members of a drug trafficking ring on Friday.
The arrests of five foreign nationals and four Greeks aged between 28 and 64 were carried out in different parts of the northern port city.
The suspects, seven men and two women, are believed to belong to a large ring smuggling large quantities of heroin, cocaine and cannabis into Greece.
The alleged ringleader is currently serving time in prison.