Greece’s next government will have to juggle many hot potatoes. A wide range of policy areas are in need of urgent attention, including public safety, education and the banking system. The next leadership will have to act with speed and determination.



Regrettably, the incumbent leftists are playing political games, hoping to undermine the prospects of a rival administration. Meanwhile, the country’s creditors are turning a blind eye to their behavior.



Things will only get worse with the approach of what will most likely be the most polarized and toxic election in Greece’s recent history. Candidates for the country’s top job must ready themselves for a super-difficult mission.