FYROM FM confident Prespes deal will be approved

The foreign minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Nikola Dimitrov, on Saturday expressed his confidence that the approval of the contentious Prespes name deal, signed with Greece in June, is within reach, with a discussion in FYROM’s Parliament to begin on December 1.



“I think that we are very close to resolving a matter that has been pending for 27 years and to building a bridge of rapprochement between two nations,” Dimitrov told the Balkan news agency IBNA on Saturday following a quadrilateral summit in Thessaloniki.



Greece’s Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos said last Friday that he was certain FYROM’s constitutional review “will reflect everything agreed in the Prespes deal.”