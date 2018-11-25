The upcoming Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate is expected to accept the resignation of Archbishop Demetrios of America and, if necessary, to depose him.

The Holy Synod will meet in Istanbul from Tuesday to Thursday.

Kathimerini has learned that Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios and Demetrios met secretly in Geneva last week, on the sidelines of a World Council of Churches meeting. It is not clear, though, who had the initiative - whether it was Vartholomaios, in an effort to get Demetrios to resign and not be deposed, or Demetrios, trying to plead with Vartholomaios not to insist on his removal.

Vartholomaios has twice called on the 90-year-old Demetrios to resign but the latter has resisted, saying, on the second occasion, he has “a lot to contribute still.”

But choosing Demetrios’ successor is said to be fraught with conflict. That is why the Patriarchate is reportedly considering placing an interim figure and rumor has it this will be Metropolitan Sotirios of Toronto, 82. It is no coincidence that the expatriate Greek community media have been lately touting his managerial abilities.

The interim solution has inflamed certain influential individuals among the Greek community in America, who fear that it might exacerbate already existing schismatic tendencies and alienate the community, not to mention derail the Church’s finances.

