PAOK has gone five points clear at the top of the Super League, as Olympiakos came from behind to end the unbeaten run of second-placed Atromitos in a spectacular match at Peristeri on Sunday. Champion AEK lost again.

Xanthi was a tough nut for PAOK to crack, but two second-half goals by Aleksandar Prijovic and Mauricio gave the league leader a 2-0 win at home on Saturday, to take its points tally to 29.

Ten-man Atromitos led Olympiakos with Efthymis Koulouris, but Olympiakos equalized courtesy of Mady Camara and snatched a 2-1 victory in injury time with Jagos Vukovic. Atromitos is on 24 and Olympiakos has risen to 23 points.

Panathinaikos has climbed to the fourth spot along with Aris and Xanthi. The Greens thrashed bottom team Apollon Smyrnis 5-1 at the Olympic Stadium, thanks to a brace by Federico Macheda and goals by Dimitris Kourbelis, Emanuel Insua and Mattias Johansson. Egypt international Shikabala opened his tally for Apollon.

Aris went into injury time at OFI Crete trailing 1-0, but Tunisian striker Hamza Younes scored twice within 80 seconds to give the Thessaloniki club a 2-1 win on the debut of manager Savvas Pantelidis on its bench. Aris, Panathinaikos and Xanthi are on 18 points.

Pantelidis’s former club, Asteras beat Larissa 2-0 in Tripoli, but the upset of the weekend came at Agrinio where host Panetolikos downed AEK 2-1 on Saturday. AEK dropped to seventh at the table, with 17 points, as two goals by Alhassan Kamara meant Andre Simoes’s late strike was not enough for AEK to get anything out of this game.

On Sunday PAS Giannina saw off Levadiakos 2-0, while on Monday Panionios greets Lamia.