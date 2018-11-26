Give in to the EU, Tsipras counsels Italian gov’t

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has counseled the Italian government to give in to EU demands that it lower its budget deficit, according to newspaper Corriere della Sera.

In an analysis piece titled “Tsipras' advice to Italy: Give in now, then it will be worse,” Federico Fubini writes that Tsipras was sort of apologetic to the Italians for not taking their side in their conflict with the EU Commission. “I can not do anything because I would be the first to arouse suspicion,” Tsipras reportedly said. Rubini adds: “(Tsipras) no doubt remembers that Italy did nothing when he tried desperately to soften the conditions - then draconian - placed by the euro area on Greece.”

“But then Tsipras, mindful of the retreat that he improvised in July 2015 after blocking the bank accounts of the voters to avoid the collapse of the system, has offered advice to Italy. ‘You'd better do today what they'll do tomorrow,’ he said. ‘If instead you have another idea - he added, perhaps alluding to the euro exit option that he refused - well, then, good luck.’”