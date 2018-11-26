NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Two elderly men die in Athens basement flat fire

The charred remains of two elderly people were recovered from a basement apartment in the Athens neighborhood of Plateia Attikis in the early hours of Monday.

Fire service workers were dispatched to the scene and pulled out the bodies at 2.30 a.m.

According to reports, the victims are two elderly men who lit a fire in a bid to warm the apartment.

A team of 20 firefighters with five engines put out the blaze before it could spread to adjacent buildings.
 

 

