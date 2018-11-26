NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Bus crashes into fence of house in Thessaloniki

TAGS: Transport

Traffic police in Thessaloniki were investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in the northern city early on Monday that led to a city bus crashing into the yard of a home in the Panorama area.

The incident occurred at 6.15 a.m., according to police sources who said that the bus driver was transferred to the hospital for a preventive checkup.

There were no reports of any injuries to any of the passengers who had been aboard the bus. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 