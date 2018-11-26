Bus crashes into fence of house in Thessaloniki
Traffic police in Thessaloniki were investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in the northern city early on Monday that led to a city bus crashing into the yard of a home in the Panorama area.
The incident occurred at 6.15 a.m., according to police sources who said that the bus driver was transferred to the hospital for a preventive checkup.
There were no reports of any injuries to any of the passengers who had been aboard the bus.