Frontex vessel intercepts smuggling boat off Lesvos
Online
A vessel belonging to the European Union's border monitoring agency Frontex rescued 35 undocumented migrant from a smuggling boat off the coast of Lesbos late on Sunday, reports said on Monday.
The vessel had been patrolling the area between Greece and Turkey when it spotted the inflatable dinghy heading towards the island.
No details were available about the ethnic origin of the migrants who were transferred to an island reception center.