MONDAY

The Hellenic American Union hosts its 13th Project Management Conference at 22 Massalias Street in Athens. (Info: project.hau.gr)

An event titled “Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship: A New Agenda for the Enhancement of Structural Competitiveness” gets under way at the Goethe Institute in Athens (14-16 Omirou), organized by the Goethe Institute, the Open Technologies Alliance (GFOSS) and the Laboratory of Industrial & Energy Economics at the National Technical University of Athens (LIEE/NTUA). The event ends on Tuesday. (Info: www.goethe.de/athen)

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) is scheduled to hold a round-table discussion titled “Familiar Heritages: Athens Through the Lens of the Migrants” from 5.30 to 8 p.m. at the Athens Auditorium (17-19 Vassileos Georgiou B). (Info: 210.725.7110, www.eliamep.gr)

Athens-listed company Quest Holdings holds an extraordinary general meeting.

TUESDAY

An event titled “Crisis and Structural Reforms” takes place at the central building of the Bank of Greece (Conference Room No. 212-214, 21 Panepistimiou, Athens) from noon to 2 p.m., organized by the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) and the Bank of Greece. The event will be in English. (Info: www.eliamep.gr)

The Port Development Conference takes place aboard the Hellas Liberty, a floating museum at the port of Piraeus. (Info: www.portdevelopmentconference.gr)

Blue chip companies OPAP and Aegean Air announce their third-quarter financial results.

WEDNESDAY

National strike by the General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE). There will be no metro, electrical railway, tram or trolley services in Athens, while buses will only run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be no ferry services across Greece.

Athens-listed Alpha Trust Andromeda holds an extraordinary general conference.

THURSDAY

National Bank and Alpha Bank issue their financial results for the third quarter of 2018.

A conference titled “The Co-Museum: Synergies, Coalitions and Partnerships Between Museums, Cultural Initiatives, Civil Society and Beyond” takes place at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex (138 Pireos, Athens) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., organized by the US Embassy, the Benaki Museum and the British Council, in collaboration with the Goethe Institute. The event will be repeated at the Aimilios Riadis Hall in Thessaloniki on Friday. (Info: gr.usembassy.gov)

European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos visits Komotini in Thrace to participate in a citizens’ dialogue on “Migration and Security Policy: European Solutions Today, Better Europe in the Future.”

The Center for Renewable Energy Sources holds a consultation event titled “Research, Innovation and Competitiveness in the Field of Energy and Disengagement from Coal” at Innovathens in Gazi, Athens, starting at 9.30 a.m. (Info: www.cres.gr)

The Financial Academy’s 8th Wealth Management Forum takes place at the Royal Olympic Hotel (28-34 Athanasiou Diakou, Athens). (Info: www.wealth-management.gr)

FRIDAY

Piraeus Bank will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2018.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its September data on retail commerce turnover and figures concerning traffic accidents on Greece’s roads along with October data on industrial import prices.

SATURDAY

The National Documentation Center holds an event on networking and entrepreneurship titled “GR Bossible” at the Athinais venue (34-36 Kastorias, Votanikos, Athens). To Sunday. (Info: www.ekt.gr)

The Map of Flavors winetasting event opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To Sunday. (Info: mapofflavours.gr)