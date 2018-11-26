Patra prosecutor appeals against sentences in Henderson case

A Patra appeals court prosecutor has appealed against sentencing by a court in the western city relating to the fatal injury of a 22-year-old American tourist in Zakynthos in July 2017, it emerged on Monday.

The appeal was lodged by deputy appeals court prosecutor Giorgos Bisbikis following the appeal submitted by lawyers representing the family of Bakari Henderson and it relates to seven of the nine people implicated in the beating.

According to legal sources, this means that six of the defendants would be tried by an appeals court for murder while the seventh will be tried for complicity to murder.

Last week a Patra court gave six of the nine defendants prison terms ranging from five to 15 years. The other three were freed after being convicted of simple assault.

Henderson died after being assaulted in the street following an argument in a bar in the popular Laganas resort of Zakynthos in July 2017.