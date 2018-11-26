WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Trashman's Dilemma | Athens | November & December

The Apo Michanis Theater presents “Trashman's Dilemma,” a dystopian drama by Canadian playwright and actor Bruce Gooch, for three shows only on November 30 and December 7 and 14. The original New Fangled Stages production, which is in English, features the author himself, along with Lynn Vogt, Jon Osbaldeston and Davydd Cook. Performances start at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 16 euros at www.ticket365.gr.

Apo Michanis Theater, 13 Academou, Metaxourgeio, tel 210.523.2097

