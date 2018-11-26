John Milbank | Athens | November 28

The Athens Concert Hall and the Birkbeck Institute for the Humanities present a lecture by John Milbank, a professor of religion, politics and ethics at the University of Nottingham, who will speak on the subject of “Post-liberalism, Populism and the Left.” The lecture starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge, with the distribution of priority coupons starting at 5.30 p.m. The lecture will be in English with simultaneous translation into Greek.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr