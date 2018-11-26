Dimitris Kammenos heralds right-wing alliance

Former Independent Greeks (ANEL) MP Dimitris Kammenos said Monday he plans to join an alliance with other nationalist politicians in a bid to “fill the vacuum” on the right end of Greece’s ideological spectrum.



Kammenos, who served as deputy infrastructure minister for less than a day in the SYRIZA-ANEL coalition government, told Antenna TV that he will cooperate with LAOS leader Giorgos Karatzaferis, the founder of the pro-Russian party Greek Solution, Kyriakos Velopoulos, and Failos Kranidiotis, founder of the New Right party.



“We are neither fascists nor self-interested nationalist opportunists,” Kammenos said.