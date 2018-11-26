Minister calls out GD for trying to recruit schoolchildren

Education Minister Costas Gavroglou has denounced neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn for trying to “channel its nationalist poison to high schools.”



Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said the “fascists” were trying to recruit pupils through text messages and by approaching them outside schools, urging them to join Golden Dawn-inspired activities in the name of national issues.



“What they’re really trying to do is sow discord in the education community,” he said.



Gavroglou called on all political parties and educational institutions to condemn ultra-right movements and their aims.