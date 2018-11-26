NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Nikos Tachiaos to run for post of Thessaloniki mayor

Politics

Nikos Tachiaos has announced that he will run for the post of Thessaloniki mayor in the local elections scheduled for May.

The 56-year-old engineer is backed by opposition New Democracy. 

ND spokesperson Maria Spyraki announced the conservative party’s endorsement of his candidacy on Monday.

Tachiaos served as a deputy mayor of Thessaloniki in 1995.

