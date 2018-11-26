AHI to participate in Jerusalem conference on East Med

American Hellenic Institute (AHI) President Nick Larigakis will take part in the upcoming international conference titled “New Realities in the Eastern Mediterranean” in Jerusalem on December 11.

The conference, to be hosted at the Konrad Adenauer Conference Center, Mishkenot Shaananim, is sponsored by the Jerusalem Institute for Strategic Studies (JISS) and B’nai B’rith International (BBI) and held in cooperation with AHI and the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (Order of AHEPA).

“We are pleased to announce our support and participation at a major international conference that brings together thought-leaders to continue the dialogue about the geopolitical significance of the Eastern Mediterranean,” Larigakis said in a statement, describing the conference as an example of the ongoing cooperation between diaspora groups in support of the trilateral relationship between Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

He is scheduled to deliver a speech on the role of the Greek diaspora.

