It is extremely important that Greece’s judicial authorities investigate cases involving the squandering of public money and bribe-taking. However, investigations of this sort cannot be based on rumors and speculation.



Judges who do their job well have in the past brought convictions in several well-substantiated cases of this nature. They should do the same again today in cases where there is tangible proof and evidence.



This is what citizens expect the country’s judicial system to do – in a manner that is fair, professional and in line with the rule of law.