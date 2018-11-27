Greek teams reach fourth place in Robot Olympiad

Two Greek teams reached fourth place in the 2018 World Robot Olympiad, which took place in Thailand from November 16 to 18. The ‘Rest in PC’s’ team (l) came fourth in the Open Senior category with its hydroponic cultivation unit, while the ‘Autonomous Robotic Aquaponics’ team also came fourth in the Open Junior category. Greeks traditionally do well in this category, having come in third place in 2017 and bagged numerous WRO distinctions in the last 10 years. The Rest in PC’s team comprises Pierce College students Michael-Angelos Gkouvelis, George Sazaklis and Kyriakos Stratakos. [Photo: Pierce College website]