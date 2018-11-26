Two in three Greeks fail to pay all bills on time

Greeks remain the least consistent bill payers in Europe for the second year in a row, according to the annual European Consumer Payment Report compiled by Intrum.

This is neither due to negligence nor attitude, but rather because of most consumers’ inability to meet their day-to-day obligations, such as paying their bills.

Intrum has found that two in every three Greeks, or 66 percent, said that they had failed to pay a utility bill on time at least once in the last 12 months, while 31 percent had missed the payment date for two to four bills and 15 percent had been late paying at least five.