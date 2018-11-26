NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
One injured during supermarket robbery in northern Athens

TAGS: Crime

One man was injured and another was arrested during an armed robbery in a supermarket in Athens's northern suburb of Vrilisia on Monday evening.

As the two assailants were running out of the Sklavenitis supermarket chain, they exchanged fire with policemen from the DIAS motorbike unit who were called at the spot.

The injured suspect was transfered to KAT hospital while the other has been detained by police. 

