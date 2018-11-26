Linos Chrysikopoulos scored 20 points for PAOK against Aris on Sunday.

Promoted club Peristeri surprisingly sits alone on top of the Basket League as it beat Lavrio at home and Panathinaikos’s game at Kolossos was postponed.

At least five Panathinaikos players suffered from gastroenteritis and all clubs (including Olympiakos) agreed that the game scheduled to take place on Rhodes on Monday should be postponed. A new date will be set later.

Peristeri defeated Lavrio 87-78 on Saturday to stretch its unbeaten run to seven games and stay one point ahead of Olympiakos that saw off visiting Panionios 98-72 on Monday. Panionios now has Nikos Economou replacing coach Vassilis Fragkias.

PAOK was the winner of the Thessaloniki derby downing visitor Aris 95-79 on Sunday. PAOK lies sixth, one point behind fellow Champions League contenders Promitheas Patras and AEK.

Promitheas thrashed Kymi 94-61 to force the sacking of Kymi coach Yiannis Kastritis, while AEK comfortably overcame new boys Ifaistos Limnou 83-69 in Athens.

Rethymno scored its maiden victory this season downing Holargos 83-76 on Crete, in the first game with coach Vangelis Ziagos on its bench.