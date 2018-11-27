Erdogan warns Athens, Nicosia over 'reckless' behavior in Mediterranean

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a fresh warning against Greece and Cyprus on Tuesday, for what he described as they “reckless behaviour” in the Mediterranean which would “threaten them foremost.”



“Turkey is determined to use its rights arising from international law in full on disputes over Aegean Sea, [and the] Cyprus issue,” Erdogan was quoted by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu new agency as telling his party's parliamentary group.



“Turkey will never compromise its interests, neither in Eastern Mediterranean nor in other regions,” he continued, in reference to Cyprus’ offshore drilling in its exclusive economic zone.



He said Ankara will not allow “irrelevant countries” to gain economic and political dominance in the Eastern Mediterranean.