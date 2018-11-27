Turkey should follow 'responsible stance' on energy, says Athens

Greece rebuked warnings by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday over maritime borders in the Aegean and Cyprus’ drilling for hydrocarbons in its exclusive economic zone, saying Turkey must show “responsible stance.”



“Turkish provocations undermine regional stability at a critical juncture, demonstrating the shakiness of Turkey’s legal arguments,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said.



“Whatever their differences, the other countries of the Eastern Mediterranean recognize that energy must become a bridge for dialog and cooperation in our region. Instead of insisting on its threats and illegal claims, Turkey ought to follow this responsible stance,” it added.



Earlier, Erdogan criticised Greece and Cyprus for what he described as they “reckless behaviour” in the Mediterranean which would “threaten them foremost.”



“Turkey is determined to use its rights arising from international law in full on disputes over Aegean Sea, [and the] Cyprus issue,” Erdogan was quoted by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu new agency as telling his party's parliamentary group.