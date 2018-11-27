BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Aegean Airlines nine-month profit grows 13 percent

Greece’s largest carrier Aegean Airlines (AGNr.AT) said on Tuesday nine-month net earnings grew 13 percent to 80.9 million euros ($91.47 million) on improved load factors and higher sales.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, said revenue in July-to-September rose by 5 percent to 939 million euros as its load factor improved to 83.6 percent from 82.9 percent in the same period a year earlier. [Reuters]

