Katrougalos, Neumann discuss Dec. 13 Strategic Dialogue

The Strategic Dialogue between Greece and the United States, scheduled to take place in Washington on December 13, was at the center of talks between Alternate Foreign Minister George Katrougalos and US Assistant Secretary for Threat Prevention and Security Policy Elizabeth Neumann, according to a report by the state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency.



During their meeting in Athens Tuesday, Katrougalos and Neumann reportedly discussed information exchange issues, Greek progress in meeting the requirements of the Visa Waiver program, cooperation in the area of cyber security, and security aspects of the ongoing migration crisis.



The two also reportedly voiced their confidence that the upcoming talks will help maintain the positive momentum in Greek-US bilateral relations.

