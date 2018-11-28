ENFIA to be reduced for properties worth up to 60,000 euros

Single Property Tax, also known as ENFIA, will be significantly reduced for over 5.5 million property owners, according to an amendment tabled in Parliament by the Finance Ministry.



The reduction is estimated at 30 percent for real estate worth up to 60,000 euros.



Moreover, according to a separate amendment, taxation on business profit will be reduced from 29 percent to 25 percent in 2022. [ANA-MPA]