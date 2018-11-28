Transport disruptions hit Greece as union protests cutbacks

Train and island ferry services in Greece were suspended Wednesday and most Athens public transport was idle as the country's biggest labor union held a strike against persisting austerity measures. The transport shutdown prompted Athenians to drive to work, causing major traffic jams in the capital whose center was shut down ahead of planned protest marches. Police said about 5,000 members of a Communist party-affiliated labor union held a peaceful march to Parliament, while a separate protest was planned shortly later. [AP]