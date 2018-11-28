Navagio beach voted best beach for 2018 by travel publication

Greece’s Navagio (or Shipwreck) beach, located on the Ionian island of Zakynthos, has topped the 2018 list of the world's best beaches, compiled by online travel publication Flightnetwork.com.



The list was produced by asking top industry professionals, including over 1200 journalists, editors, bloggers and agencies from around the world.



“Shipwreck, or Navagio Beach, in Zakynthos, Greece will make all your wildest dreams about postcard-perfect destinations come true,” the description for the Greek beach says.



Navagio takes its name from the freighter MV Panagiotis, which ran aground in the waters around Zakynthos during stormy weather in 1980.



The vessel's rusty wreckage remains half-buried in the sand.