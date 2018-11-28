Refugees In | Athens | November 29 & 30

The Greek Council for Refugees presents “Refugees In,” a two-day event at the Bios venue addressing the many different aspects of the biggest wave of migration into Europe since World War II. Based on an initiative funded by the EU's Erasmus+ program in order to facilitate the integration of refugees into their host countries through film – being carried out by organizations in Greece, Portugal, Germany, Italy, Slovenia and Ireland – the event includes the screening of 12 short documentaries made as part of the initiative, discussions, music and films by other artists. Doors open at 5 p.m. on both days and admission is free of charge.

Bios, 84 Pireos, Metaxourgeio,

tel 210.342.5335