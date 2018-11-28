E.J. Strickland | Athens | November 30 - December 3

Drummer E.J. Strickland and his band – Jaleel Shaw (alto sax), Jure Pukl (tenor sax), Taber Gable (piano) and Anne Mette Iversen (bass) – will be showing jazz fans what post-bop is all about at the Half Note from November 30 to December 3, in a series of shows featuring original compositions, including from his latest release “The Undying Spirit.” Tickets, which can be purchased at www.viva.gr, Evripidis bookstores and by calling 210.921.3310, cost 20, 25 and 30 euros. Doors open at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets,

tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr