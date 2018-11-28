AthensCon | Athens | December 1 & 2

The country's biggest convention dedicated to comics, animation, games and roleplaying games is taking place this weekend at the Faliro Indoor Arena on Athens's southern coast from 10.30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both days. There will be special guests – JP Ahonen, Marko Djurdjevic, Brian Haberlin, Bai Ling, Tom Lyle, Howard Mackie, Roberta Migheli, James O'Barr, Tine Marie Riis, Clive Russell, Maria Laura Sanapo, Marco Santucci and Mark Waid – an exhibition celebrating the 90th birthday of Mickey Mouse, presentations, competitions, displays and much, much more. For details, visit www.athenscon.gr.