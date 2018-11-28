NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Anarchist group member handed 5-month suspended sentence

IOANNA MANDROU

TAGS: Crime

A leading member of self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas received on Wednesday a five-month suspended sentence for attempted unlawful violence from a misdemeanors court in Athens.

The charge against Giorgos Kalaitzidis came after a phone call he is said to have made to Erithros Stavros hospital, demanding that policemen guarding a man reportedly detained during clashes with police after an annual march held on November 17, leave.

Commenting on his Facebook page after leaving the Evelpidon court complex where he was tried, Kalaitzidis described the ruling as a “farce.”

