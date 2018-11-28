A leading member of self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas received a five-month suspended sentence on Wednesday from a misdemeanors court in Athens.



The charge against Giorgos Kalaitzidis came after he telephoned the Erythros Stavros (Red Cross) Hospital threatening vandalism and violence unless policemen guarding a man detained during clashes with police after an annual protest march on November 17 left the premises.



Commenting on his Facebook page after leaving the Evelpidon court complex where he was tried, Kalaitzidis described the ruling as a “farce.”