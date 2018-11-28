Study reveals unknown fault zone in northern Greece

The geological study for the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) pipeline in northern Greece has revealed a previously uncharted fault zone in the region encompassing Kavala, Xanthi and Komotini.



The findings were presented at an event in Thessaloniki on active faults and their impact on major infrastructure works in the northern port city.



Meanwhile, the TAP AG consortium said on Wednesday that TAP and the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) were successfully connected with the final “golden weld” earlier this month.



“This marks another significant milestone in the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor, a new energy route which will increase energy security and diversification of energy supplies by bringing natural gas from the Shah Deniz 2 gas field in the Caspian Sea to Turkey and, subsequently, European markets,” TAP said.